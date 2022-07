NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — A fire incident reported at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s head office in Nairobi has been contained.

The police deployed water cannons on Monday after a fire was reported at a canteen located within the Broadcasting House complex along Harry Thuku Road.

GSU officers respond to the fire incident at Broadcasting House using water cannons/COUTERSY

A preliminary assessment pointed to a gas leak with staffers who commented on the incident saying incident has caused extensive damage on the canteen.

No injuries were reported from the incident.