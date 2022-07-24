Police confiscate ex-Nyatike lawmaker’s firearm after shooting an opponent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISMU, Kenya, Jul 24 — The Police Service in Migori has confiscated the private firearm of former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga after he allegedly shot at a local on Sunday in Sori.

According to a police report seen by Capital FM, the former MP, who was on the campaign trail, accosted Justus Ochieng whom he accused of going against his political ambitions.

Anyanga who served from 2012 to 2017 under ODM party is seeking to dislodge the current MP Tom Odege who is flying the ODM party ticket in the forthcoming General Election slated for August 9.

Calvins Nyerere, a fried to the victim, filed a police report indicating 35-year-old was shot at the hip by the former legislator.

Nyerere said the aspirant caught up with them along the road while being driven in his car.

“He (Anyanga) started threatening the victim while inside his vehicle claiming that he has been going against his political ambitions,” he recalled.

In the process of the argument, the former mp5is reported to have discharged his firearm shooting the victim on his right side of the hip.

He sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital in Sori where he is undergoing treatment.

The scene was visited by police officers who failed to locate the spent cartridge at the scene.

The officers are reported to have proceeded to the former MP’s home where they recovered the firearm loaded with 12 live ammunitions which they kept as exhibits.

By the time of going to press, the MP was yet to be arrested.