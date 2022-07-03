PM Hasina to broach Rohingya repatriation during upcoming India visit: Bangladesh foreign secy

DHAKA: Repatriation of Rohingyas are likely to figure on the agenda of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visit to India, scheduled in September this year.

Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said that PM Hasina, who will come to India on a bilateral visit on the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, will raise the problems arising from the illegal migration of Rohingyas to Bangladesh from Myanmar, like the growth in radicalisation, and drug and human trafficking.

To us, the only feasible solution is the repatriation of (Rohingyas) to their Rakhine state (Myanmar). I am sure that when PM Sheikh Hasina will meet PM Narendra Modi, she will also raise the issue,” said Bangladesh foreign secretary Momen.

Since August 25, 2017, more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to Bangladesh. This Rohingya refugee crisis is among the largest, fastest movements of people in recent history.

“Well we have been asking the international community to assist us not only in terms of humanitarian efforts that are required to maintain this huge population of over one million Rohingyas but at the same time we have to look towards some sustainable solutions for this problem, to us the only feasible solution is the repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine state from where they came (Myanmar),” said Momen.

The complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police outposts in western Myanmar by armed groups alleged to be from within the community.

These were followed by systematic counterattacks against the minority, mainly Muslim Rohingya, which human rights groups, including senior UN officials, have said amounted to ethnic cleansing.