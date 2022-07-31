PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta officially opens the Nairobi Expressway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday officially launched Kenya’s iconic Nairobi Expressway and described the public trial by motorists as a success.

Speaking after launching the mega project, President Kenyatta emphasized that infrastructural development is key to opening up opportunities for Kenyans.

He expressed optimism that the expressway and the bypass road will significantly address the nightmare of traffic gridlocks in Nairobi estimated to cost the nation over Kshs 5 billion annually in lost productivity time and wasted fuel.

“Since we opened the road for public trials in April, it now takes between 15 and 24 minutes to drive from Mlolongo in Machakos County to Rironi in Kiambu County. Before the expressway, that journey would take at least three hours which is the equivalent of flying to Addis Ababa and back,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State noted that in the short time the Nairobi Expressway has been open for trials, it has already proved its worth by ushering in an era of reduced travel time, increased mobility, reduced congestion and enhanced productivity.