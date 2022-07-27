Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta witnessing the swearing-in of the newly appointed Kenya Army Commander, Lt. General Peter Mbogo Njiru. /PSCU

Kenya

Peter Njiru sworn in as new Kenya Army Commander

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Peter Njiru has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army Commander in a ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta at State House Nakuru.

The swearing-in ceremony of President Kenyatta’s former Aide de Camp on Wednesday was attended by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top brass led by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.

The event was conducted by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Also present were Kenya Air Force Commander Major General John Omenda and Kenya Navy Commander Major General Jimson Mutai.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Treasury counterpart Ukur Yatani graced the event.

The event also doubled up as the investiture ceremony for the recently promoted Brigadier Zipporah Kioko and Brigadier Alice Muringo Mate.

President Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success as they undertake their new roles.

The appointment of Njiru is among the military changes – Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy done by the Head of State last week on the advice council of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Njiru replaced Walter Koipaton who retired after serving his four years tour of duty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The current Aide de Camp of President Kenyatta Timothy Stelu Lekolool  was promoted to the position of a Brigadier.

Others who were  elevated in the Kenya Army include Brigadier Daivid Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus who is now Major General and will serve as the General Officer commanding the Western Command.

The Head of State promoted Brigadier Juma Shee Mwinyikai as a Major General and appointed him General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brigadier Fredrick Leuria – Promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

Brigadier Mungai Nyaga – Promoted to Major General and appointed Force Commander East African Community Regional Force for DRC.

President Kenyatta also promoted sixteen officers of the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Matiang’i says Ruto lying that Kerio Valley reservists pulled out to punish him

Nairobi, Kenya, July 27- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the withdrawal of National Police Reservists...

21 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to experience delay in ballot papers delivery over legal cases – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says delays due to pending court battles will interfere with the arrival...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Former Nyatike MP Anyanga charged with attempted murder

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyatike Member Parliament Edick Anyanga was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder in Migori. Appearing before Senior Magistrate...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt to release guidelines for placing learners transitioning to High School

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 27 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the government will on Friday release guidelines to place learners as they transition...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto scored own goal during solo Presidential debate – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has criticized his closest political rival Deputy President William Ruto saying...

4 hours ago

County News

Kitui Referral Hospital gets first Oxygen Plant Project

Kitui, Kenya Jul 27 – The Kitui referral hospital has received a boost after it was handed the first Oxygen Plant Project at a...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Labour Court suspends sacking of Kenyatta University VC Wainaina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated sacked Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina pending the hearing and...

5 hours ago

August Elections

First batch of Presidential ballot papers due in today

NARIOBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday set to receive the first batch of the presidential...

6 hours ago