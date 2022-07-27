Peter Njiru sworn in as new Kenya Army Commander

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Peter Njiru has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army Commander in a ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta at State House Nakuru.

The swearing-in ceremony of President Kenyatta’s former Aide de Camp on Wednesday was attended by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top brass led by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.

The event was conducted by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Also present were Kenya Air Force Commander Major General John Omenda and Kenya Navy Commander Major General Jimson Mutai.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Treasury counterpart Ukur Yatani graced the event.

The event also doubled up as the investiture ceremony for the recently promoted Brigadier Zipporah Kioko and Brigadier Alice Muringo Mate.

President Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success as they undertake their new roles.

The appointment of Njiru is among the military changes – Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy done by the Head of State last week on the advice council of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Njiru replaced Walter Koipaton who retired after serving his four years tour of duty.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The current Aide de Camp of President Kenyatta Timothy Stelu Lekolool was promoted to the position of a Brigadier.

Others who were elevated in the Kenya Army include Brigadier Daivid Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus who is now Major General and will serve as the General Officer commanding the Western Command.

The Head of State promoted Brigadier Juma Shee Mwinyikai as a Major General and appointed him General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brigadier Fredrick Leuria – Promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

Brigadier Mungai Nyaga – Promoted to Major General and appointed Force Commander East African Community Regional Force for DRC.

President Kenyatta also promoted sixteen officers of the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier.