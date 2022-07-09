Connect with us

Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu speaking during a public forum in October 2021.

August Elections

Parties Regisrar Nderitu urges political leaders to be tolerant of each other ahead of Aug polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has called on all political players to be tolerant of each other ahead of the August polls despite their political affiliations.

Speaking during the National Conference on peaceful elections on Saturday, Nderitu reminded leaders and Kenyans at large that the highest political maturity is tolerance.

“We must be tolerant to ideas that are coming from different areas, even if you have your say; you must allow others to have theirs provided it is within the law. The signing of the peace charter is a win -win to the country, political parties and candidates. It is a signpost to our collective commitment to promote and advocate for peace in our respective roles,” Nderitu said.

The ORPP boss further urged the public to prioritize peace and remember that the country will remain even after the polls regardless of who wins in the various positions being contested for including the presidency

“Let us continue knowing that we have different opinions, but we are one country. Different opinions but one Nation. Peace and political decency are demonstrated through our words, actions, attitudes and our presence where peace conversations are being made,” she said.

The conference which took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) saw political leaders sign a political decency, accountability and peace charter ahead of the upcoming polls.

Kenya is set to hold the general election on the August 9 where four candidates have been cleared to run for presidency.

The presidential race is however pitting between Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza and his closest political nemesis and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga.

The other two include George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party and David Mwaure of the Agano Party.

Comments
