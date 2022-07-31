Connect with us

A political rally in Nyeri on December 6, 2021.

Kenya

Parents urged to keep children away from political rallies

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jul 31 – The Directorate of Children Services has released a guidebook to be used in protecting children.

Kakamega County Director of Children Services Geoffrey Musoko said guidelines in the book apply to all stakeholders including care givers, parents and the general public.

At the same time, Musoko warned politicians against involving children in political rallies and urged parents to keep their children at home and monitor their movement.

“Let us respect children and leave them to grow up responsibly. Children should know the phone numbers and the names of their parents and guardians in order to inform authorities in case they get lost,” he noted.

Musoko who was speaking during the World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2022 said children are the foundation of any country and are expected to be leaders in the future and participate in development hence they should be nurtured.

“Let us not misuse our children on things that do not empower them,” he noted.

The County Coordinator also advised schools and teachers not to release children to strangers at any given time.

“It is also the responsibility of teachers to ensure the environment where children learn from is child friendly and protective,” he added.

The programme Coordinator for the International Committee for the Development of People (CISP) Kenya, Esther Waduu said that cases of child trafficking are rampant which include simple acts like taking children from one place to another and subjecting them to child labor.

She added that child marriage, prostitution are other forms of child trafficking witnessed in Kakamega.

She urged the community to join hands and report such cases to government agencies for rescue efforts or by dialing a free toll number 116 for immediate response.

Waduu said they continuously engage community through community dialogues, involve theatre groups and engage in radio talk shows to encourage community members to be active in exposing child trafficking and child abuse cases.


Mumias Central and Mumias North Ward Administrator Fredrick Shibuyanga said it is the responsibility of every Kenyan and parents to support the government in protecting children.

One of the parents, Janice Anyanga, asked other parents to engage their children and warn them of the dangers they might find themselves in during political rallies.

