Orengo says Ruto is a political terrorist

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Deputy president William Ruto is a political terrorist whose attempts to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government failed, Siaya senator, James Orengo has said.

And Orengo has called on Kenyans to choose between a nationalist and a political reactionary while electing the next president in the August 9 polls.

He was speaking at Karapul primary school grounds in Siaya town where he had joined Alego – Usonga member of parliament, Samuel Atandi during the official opening of a multimillion-shilling tuition cum administration block. The facility was funded by the national government constituency development fund.

The Siaya senator said it was unfortunate that the deputy president’s manners were that of a political terrorist that was out to undermine the president.

“The deputy president did not comply with the constitutional duty and mandate that requires him to be the principal assistant to the president” said Orengo who added that former prime minister, Raila Odinga came in handy to save Uhuru Kenyatta’s government from collapse.

He said that the Jubilee government could have performed better had it not been for those who rocked it from within.

The senator, who is eyeing the Siaya gubernatorial seat in next month’s general elections, said that the handshake between president Uhuru and the former premier enable the Jubilee government have the fifth pillar, on which in built on the successes being witnessed to date.

Orengo called on Kenyans not to gamble with the future of the country by electing power hungry and reactionary individuals, adding that the second liberation veterans, led by Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua were ready to move the country towards a new dawn.

During the occasion, Alego – Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi and local Orange Democratic Movement officials called on the voters to elect Raila Odinga and ODM sponsored candidates.

Atandi said that by electing ODM candidates, the electorate will give Raila a strong bargaining power within the Azimio la Umoja table