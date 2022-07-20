Omanga wants caregivers to get Inua Jamii monthly stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – United Development Alliance (UDA) Nairobi County Woman Representative candidate Millicent Omanga wants the government to fast-track implementation of legislation that aims at highlighting the importance of caregivers for persons living with disabilities in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning Breakfast Show, Omanga said she recently sponsored a Bill in the Senate which seeks to have the caregivers receive stipends through the Inua Jamii programme.

“I also want these caregivers mostly single mothers with children with disability to also be benefiting and get something every month because most of our single mothers when you get a child with a disability the men tend to run away, and some of them have got children who you know you can’t actually leave the child with anyone else so you’re not able to work so I would want the government to consider them under the Inua Jamii programme,” she said.

The Inua Jamii programme was launched in 2015 by President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of the channels for his administration to tackle poverty and cater for the underprivileged in society.

Omanga who is popularly known as ‘Mama Miradi’ promised good leadership and effective utilisation of the Affirmative Action Fund once into office.

She cited that her manifesto pledges to empower women and youth groups to assist them to realise their developmental goals faster.

The Nominated Senator has been lining up activities in the recent past including mentoring girls and women, providing sanitary towels and influencing policy changes to favour women in Nairobi.

“I want to bring a change to Nairobi and I want people to feel what it is with his say affirmative seats right now. Right now, so many people don’t know, why we should have this Woman Representative seat. Some even have said we should scrap the seat, so people are not actually feeling it. It’s an affirmative seat which also has an affirmative fund which people do not feel it. It’s not going to the ground,” Omanga stated.

Omanga will be facing incumbent Esther Passaris (ODM), Monica Wamaitha (Usawa Kwa Wote Party), John Delvine Moraa (Independent), and Mary Musuki (Green Thinking Action Party), Brendah Kangai (Independent) and Teresia Omolo (Party Of Democratic Unity).