NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. /CFM

Kenya

ODM, UDA primaries losers gifted with parliamentary nominations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Minority leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma, and Hezena Lemaletian aptly called ‘Queen Of the North’ are among notable people the Orange Democratic Party has nominated to the Parliament.

Director of Membership Rosemary Kariuki, former Nominated Senator Harold Kipchumba and Crystal Asige who won Kenyans over with her distinctive verse in Sauti Sol’s hit song Extravaganza in 2019 are also on the ODM list.

Asige is in the list of Persons with Disability Nominees to the Senate.

According to a list released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), UDA has nominated incumbent Laikipia County Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, former Starehe MP Charles Njaguar, and Fredrick Muteti to the National Assembly while UDA Secretary Veronica Nduati, incumbent Narok County Woman Rep Sopian Tuya, incumbent Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, former Bomet County Woman Rep Joyce Korir and Karen Nyamu are among the nominees to the Senate.

Journalist Elizabeth Kanini is among Wiper Party’s 5 nominees to the National Assembly while former Lamu County Woman Rep Shakila Mohammed and incumbent nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga make up the Kalonzo Musyoka led party’s list of six nominees to the Senate.

Veteran journalist and Musalia Mudavadi’s private press secretary Kabisu Kabatesi, and Nominated Senator Petronila Were are among those chosen by the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Comments
