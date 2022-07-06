Connect with us

Roots Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto at the KICC, Nairobi on June 30, 2022.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nobody is deporting me anywhere, I am a Kenyan, born in Kenya – Wajackoyah

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 6 – Roots Party Presidential flag bearer George Wajackoyah has told off those questioning his Kenyan citizenship saying he has never changed his nationality.

Wajackoyah told NTV Wednesday that those making the claims should confirm his citizenship details via the internet instead of writing to the British Embassy saying they are just “wasting their time.”

His response comes a day after Peter Gichira, a former presidential aspirant wrote to the British High Commission querying the status of Wajackoyah’s citizenship to the United Kingdom (UK).

Gichira in the letter, sought clarification on whether the Roots Party leader was indeed a British citizen, and, if so, whether he had renounced his rights to be eligible to vie for the position of President in Kenya.

“Nobody is deporting me anywhere, I am a Kenyan, born in Kenya with very high epistemology in terms of academia. I have been outside the country, I have suffered so much, I tried to run,” he said.

Wajackoyah said that as a Commonwealth citizen, living indefinitely in a country doesn’t necessarily mean one has to be a citizen of that particular State.

The Roots Party presidential aspirant blamed his opponents over the citizenship issue saying they are “out to malign his name.”

He went forward to dismiss the claims that he is a “State Project” saying he is on the ballot to stay.

“I am nobody’s project. I am my own project and the people who follow me. I am on the ballot, and I am winning the elections,” he said.

Wajackoyah further took a swipe on the church for being opposed to some sections of his manifesto including the legalization of bhang saying, “the church should inspect itself and look at the speck in its own eyes.”

