Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The exhibition opened on Friday in a Kyiv bomb shelter

Special Report

‘No to war’: Ukraine children recount invasion through art

Published

Kyiv,Jul 8 – A woman’s portrait painted in blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian children displayed in a Kyiv bomb shelter Friday.

“It’s worth reminding adults — the whole world — that children see all this, experience it, feel it. And unlike us, they can’t make decisions,” said Olena Sotnyk, a Ukrainian politician and advisor to the prime minister, as well as one of the exhibition’s organisers.

“They expect adults and the world to act to stop the war.”

The exhibition, titled “Children. War. Future”, opened to journalists Friday in a central Kyiv metro station that has been closed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

‘What these children feel is the fear of war, anxiety,’ says Danylo Tsvyok © AFP / Sergei SUPINSKY

The Maidan Independence stop has instead functioned as a bomb shelter beneath the site of massive pro-democracy protests in 2014 that toppled Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader.

The paintings by Ukrainian children from across the country depict horrors from places like Mariupol — a city brutally besieged and bombed by Russian forces — and Bucha, one of the first towns where civilians were found killed en masse.

Others are optimistic: a smiling soldier straps on a helmet, a woman wears a blue and yellow wreath of flowers with a dove surrounded by multicoloured flowers.

But the captions are unambiguous: “No to war,” “I don’t want to die.”

In one drawing, a smiling soldier straps on a helmet © AFP / Sergei SUPINSKY

“What these children feel is the fear of war, anxiety. But on the other hand, there is faith, hope, support, understanding that there will be bright days in the future,” said Danylo Tsvyok, who was also involved in staging the collection.

Sotnyk said there were plans in place to create a digital exhibition of several thousand images by children reflecting on the conflict.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general says that at least 347 children have been killed and another 646 wounded since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv,  Jul 8 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Lavrov storms out of G20 talks – Russia’s Foreign...

19 hours ago

World

Ukraine must fight corruption too, says UN development chief

Lugano (Switzerland) (AFP), Jul 7 – Besides fighting Russia, Ukraine must also actively combat corruption in order to unleash a massive influx of reconstruction...

2 days ago

World

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

Sloviansk (Ukraine) (AFP), Jul 1 – President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of...

4 days ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Jul 1 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Russia claims Lugansk region – Russia’s defence...

6 days ago

World

G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Jun 27 – A Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in central Ukraine killed at least 18 people in what...

June 28, 2022

World

Russia and China eye NATO’s ‘Arctic Achilles heel’

Barentsburg (Svalbard) (AFP), Jun 23 – Russian flags flap in the stiff polar breeze, a bust of Lenin looms out of the snow and...

June 23, 2022

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), Jun 22 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Grain on the move – A Turkish...

June 22, 2022

World

Xi warns about ‘expanding military alliances’ at BRICS summit: state media

Beijing is hosting the meeting of the influential club of BRICS emerging economies, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the global population...

June 22, 2022