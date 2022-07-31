No thanks! Please leave me alone: Kalonzo on Ruto offer to join Kenya Kwanza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has scoffed at the attempts by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer William Ruto to have him join his political fold by promising him a top position once he clinches government.

While on a campaign tour in Narok County, Musyoka asked Ruto to leave him out of his politics and focus on wooing the electorate.

“Yesterday (Friday) he angrily talked a lot about his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him to leave him alone. Now I want to tell Ruto, please leave Kalonzo alone,” he said.

Ruto during a campaign tour in Kitui county had claimed the former Vice President has been lied to by Raila Odinga by being offered a non-existent position in the Constitution.

Musyoka in his response said that the dishing out of positions was not entirely for the benefits of certain communities but for all Kenyans to benefit from the next government.

“Not just about Kalonzo benefitting . He has been saying that I was lied to, I was sidelined. I want to ask him Pilipili usiyo kula yakuwashia nini?”the Wiper boss asked.

Yesterday in Kitui, Ruto called upon Musyoka to join his political bandwagon saying Odinga led coalition has undermine his input.The DP assured Musyoka to give him a plum position once he wins the August presidential elections.

Even if Kalonzo doesn’t like me hasn’t Raila made him suffer? Someone has supported you for ten years, you have forgotten him to the extent that you ask to come for an interview and after the interview you tell him he has failed. Isn’t that ridicule? Now Raila will tell him that he will support his bid in 2037 when he would be 100 years old,” Ruto said.