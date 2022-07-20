Connect with us

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji/FILE

Kenya

No evidence linking Ruto to Arror and Kimwarer case, DPP Haji says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says that there is no evidence linking Deputy President William Ruto to the Arror and Kimwarer case, despite his rivals claims that he was involved in the scandal.

Haji who spoke during a morning show with NTV on Wednesday said that the Kimwarer case file from investigative agencies also doesn’t include DP Ruto’s name.

Haji however noted that  the ODPP has been pursuing the Kimwarer case to see its conclusion.

“As far as I am concerned and  from where I am sitting, there is no evidence against him, and the file in court does not have his name, and that does not mean I am siding with anybody, I am just being factual” stated DPP Haji.

The  multi-billion shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet was cancelled by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in September 2019 after investigations  found to have been overpriced and that the project is neither technically nor financially viable.

In the multi-billion shillings dam fraud case,  former Treasury CS Henry Roich, his PS Kamau Thugge alongside four others are charged with several counts of corruption, including conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of Ksh.63 billion in 2019.

The DPP had initially charged 24 individuals in relation to the scandal but has now terminated charges against 15 including former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and former East Africa Community PS Susan Jemutai Koech, after they agreed to be prosecution witnesses.

ODM leader and his allies have always accused the DP and his allies of halting the construction of the multi-billion shilling Arror and Kimwarer dam following the scandal.

In February 2019, Ruto denied claims that Sh21 billion was lost in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet saying only Sh7 billion was in question.

“You have heard that the government has lost Sh21 billion in Kimwarer and Arror dams which is a flat lie. The money in question is about Sh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee,” Ruto said.

