NCCK Press Conference. / COURTESY

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCCK urges DCI, IEBC to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

Published

NAIROBI KENYA, July 25 – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues instead of airing them out in the public.

Speaking at Ufungamano House in Nairobi Monday, the senior leaders led by Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chairman John Oballa condemned the accusations traded between the two organizations saying the security of the nation is a crucial matter.

“We advise the IEBC and the national Police Service to dialogue over the subject issue with dignity, national respect and public trust,” he stated. “Church leaders are very ready and always available to mediate.”

He urged all Kenyans to resist and refuse to participate in any activity that could lead to hatred, tension, and violence.

“We must not destroy our country just so that some people get into positions of power. Let each of us make a personal commitment to promote peace and national cohesion, before and after the elections and even as we exercise our democratic right to vote,” Oballa said.

NCCK General Secretary Chris Kinyanjui, called on the institutions and agencies that have a role to play in the general elections to embrace and exercise transparency.

“Kenyans have a right to know what every institution is doing on their behalf, and so all institutions must enhance their strategic public communications since transparency will definitely promote synergy of the engagements of their different stakeholders,” he stated.

