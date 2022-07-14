Connect with us

Natembeya says his desire to join politics has largely been fueled by the perennial weak leadership in Trans-Nzoia County. /CFM

August Elections

Natembeya ahead in Trans Nzoia Governor race at 56pc

Published

Trans Nzoia, Kenya, Jul 14- Former Rift Valley County Commissioner George Natembeya  has been placed ahead in the Trans Nzoia Governor’s race at 56 per cent, by a new  Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) poll.

The poll released on Thursday projected that Ford Kenya’s Chris Wamalwa comes second at 21 per cent while Wilfred Muraya follows at 3 per cent.

The proportion of undecided voters for the Governor’s position is 19 per cent.
In terms of political coalition support TIFA found that Azimio la Umoja enjoys the most support at 44 per cent, followed by Kenya Kwanza at 34 per cent, while 22 per cent of the respondents said they didn’t know.

Interestingly, the poll shows a statistical tie in the support levels for UDA and ODM, at 24 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

Democratic Action Party of  Kenya (DAP-K) is listed third at 9 per cent, followed by the ruling Jubilee party at 3 per cent while the Amani National Coalition (ANC) is at 1 per cent.

The survey also reported Raila Odinga as the most popular presidential candidate at 52 per cent, followed by William Ruto at 34 per cent.

