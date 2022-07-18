Nandi policeman at large after raping woman in custody

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 18 – A Nandi-based police officer is on the run after allegedly raping a female suspect in custody on Sunday night.

Police indicated that the suspect identified as Samuel Wanyonyi, who is attached to the Kaimosi police Station was on night duty when he raped the 32-year-old victim who was being held on suspicion of child stealing.

“The complainant raised the issue to OCS who was on routine cell visit. He immediately took her to the office and upon interrogation, she stated that the officer walked into the cell alone and told her that she was being called by the OCS leaving behind the other three female prisoners,” read a police report seen by Capital FM in part.

Police stated that while armed with a rifle, the suspect immediately turned against the victim and ordered her to enter a room next to the report office and forcefully removed her trouser, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect further threatened the victim with dire consequences should she report him before returning her to the cell after some hours.

According to police, the suspect took advantage of the absence of his colleague to commit the act.

“It was established that the accused officer no. 246486 PC Samuel Wanyonyi who was a report office personnel took advantage of his colleague who had gone to attend to her sick child,” Police said.

The complainant was immediately taken to hospital for examination and the p3 form filled.