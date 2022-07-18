Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Crime scene tape/FILE

crime

Nandi policeman at large after raping woman in custody

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 18 – A Nandi-based police officer is on the run after allegedly raping a female suspect in custody on Sunday night.

Police indicated that the suspect identified as Samuel Wanyonyi, who is attached to the Kaimosi police Station was on night duty when he raped the 32-year-old victim who was being held on suspicion of child stealing.

The complainant raised the issue to OCS who was on routine cell visit. He immediately took her to the office and upon interrogation, she stated that the officer walked into the cell alone and told her that she was being called by the OCS leaving behind the other three female prisoners,” read a police report seen by Capital FM in part.

Police stated that while armed with a rifle, the suspect immediately turned against the victim and ordered her to enter a room next to the report office and forcefully removed her trouser, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect further threatened the victim with dire consequences should she report him before returning her to the cell after some hours.

According to police, the suspect took advantage of the absence of his colleague to commit the act.

 “It was established that the accused officer no. 246486 PC Samuel Wanyonyi who was a report office personnel took advantage of his colleague who had gone to attend to her sick child,” Police said.

The complainant was immediately taken to hospital for examination and the p3 form filled.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Angry mob kills 18-year-old who murdered a 6-year-old girl he raped

Police on Thursday the victim, a Grade I pupil at Chebuyusi Muslim Primary School went missing on Wednesday.

June 3, 2022

crime

Boda boda rider who raped a female client after detouring into a forest arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement Friday that the suspect committed the act before abandoning the victim in a forest.

April 3, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

24-year-old accident survivor confined to a wheelchair defies odds to seek elective seat

Jelagat who suffered spinal cord injuries that left her confined to a wheel chair up to date is vying for a position of Member...

March 13, 2022

Capital Health

Herbal plants face extinction in Nandi due to destruction of indigenous trees

Despite the adoption of a modern health system in Nandi County, majority of the locals still prefer seeking medical attention from the herbalist.

March 13, 2022

Top stories

Boda Boda riders protest in Githurai against police crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Boda boda riders staged massive demonstrations in various towns across the country Thursday to protest the ongoing police crackdown...

March 10, 2022

Top stories

Govt rolls out new reforms for boda bodas after Forest Road shameful incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The government has rolled out new reforms for the boda boda sector following the sexual assault incident that occurred...

March 9, 2022

Top stories

UNMASKED: Forest Road sexual assault main culprit is Zacharia Nyaora Obadia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Detectives have unmasked the identity of the main culprit of the Forest Road sexual assault. The Director of Criminal...

March 8, 2022

County News

14 suspects arrested over sexual assault of woman on Forest Road

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – 14 suspects have been arrested and 5 motorcycles seized over sexual assault of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest...

March 7, 2022