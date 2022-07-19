Connect with us

The recoveries included two military cap peaks, three jungle shirts, a pair of jungle trousers, two jungle carrier bags, one webbing (58) straps, and four pouch straps

County News

Nakuru police recover military fatigue from rental house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 — Police have recovered military fatigue from a rental house in Nakuru’s Pangani amid an operation to tame rising insecurity incidents.

The recovery was made on Monday following information passed in confidence to the local administration and police officers led by the area County Commander Peter Mwanzo according to the National Police Service (NPS).

“Coming fast on a backdrop of heightened security activities following a spate of criminality by gangs in the city, security officers flanked by the sub-county security committee witnessed the display of an assortment of gears by our crime scene personnel,” said the NPS Tuesday.

The recoveries included two military cap peaks, three jungle shirts, a pair of jungle trousers, two jungle carrier bags, one webbing (58) straps, and four pouch straps.

Other items recovered included a ground sheet, four ground sheet carriers and side pouches.

The scene was processed by the crime scene personnel drawn from the NPS in the presence of a team of military police officers from KDF Lanet.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish how the military gear ended up in the house and those involved.

