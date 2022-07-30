Nairobi Expressway to be closed at 9.00pm ahead of commissioning by President Kenyatta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Nairobi Expressway it set to be closed at 9.00pm Saturday ahead of its commissioning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Moja Expressway Company, this follows the completion of the trial period for motorists.

“The trial period for the Nairobi Expressway , which commenced on May 14, 2022,has come to an end. The road will now be closed from 9pm this Saturday, July 30, 2022 until it is off0icially commissioned,” the Company indicated in a statement.

The trial phase was meant to assess the project and highlight the challenges it faced and their impact on service delivery.

During this period however, a number of accidents have been reported on the expressway.