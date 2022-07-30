Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian during an inspection tour of the Nairobi Expressway on December 23, 2021. /PSCU.

Kenya

Nairobi Expressway to be closed at 9.00pm ahead of commissioning by President Kenyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Nairobi Expressway it set to be closed at 9.00pm Saturday ahead of its commissioning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Moja Expressway Company, this follows the completion of the trial period for motorists.

“The trial period for the Nairobi Expressway , which commenced on May 14, 2022,has come to an end. The road will now be closed from 9pm this Saturday, July 30, 2022 until it is off0icially commissioned,” the Company indicated in a statement.

The trial phase was meant to assess the project and highlight the challenges it faced and their impact on service delivery.

During this period however, a number of accidents have been reported on the expressway.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends Angola’s Efforts Towards Normalization Of Rwanda, DRC Relations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended Angolan President João Lourenço for his efforts towards the normalization of relations between Rwanda...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends KDF For Service To Country Beyond Core Mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today expressed gratitude to the Kenya Defence Forces for their role in Kenya’s progress beyond...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta presides over last military event as Head of State

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the Consecration, Presentation, and Trooping of the Colours by the 21st Battalion,...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Confers State Honours On PSC Board Members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday conferred national honours on members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) board for their...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to preside over last KDF trooping of colors as Head of State

Nairobi, Kenya, July 29- President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Friday expected to preside over the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) consecration, presentation, and trooping of...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commended For Revitalizing APRM

NAIROBI, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been commended for his leadership role in the revitalisation of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM)....

1 day ago

Kenya

Raila says ban on logging to be lifted after talks with President Kenyatta

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 28 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has agreed to lift...

2 days ago

August Elections

I am not competing with you, leave ‘Mr Kitendawili’ to me, stop asking me many questions, Ruto to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta following criticism over his campaign promises ahead of...

2 days ago