My principal and I are projects of the people of Kenya – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua on Tuesday fought off the project tag and dismissed claims that she and her party leader Raila Odinga are projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Karua stated during the Deputy Presidential debate that the Azimio ticket is a project of Kenyans.

“We are project of Kenyans,” she said as she responded to her competitor in the debate Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza Alliance who brought up the issue.

Gachagua questioned the involvement of the Head of State in Azimio alleging that he picked Karua to manage his succession.

“I was picked through a competitiveness process,” Karua said.

President Kenyatta is the Chairman of the Azimio team.

More to follow…