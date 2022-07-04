Connect with us

Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Mwaure to launch manifesto with focus on Maize Flour Price

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 4 – Agano Party presidential aspirant David Mwaure is set to launch his manifesto on Monday in which he proposes Kenyans would be able to purchase maize flour at affordable prices.

Mwaure who is among four candidates cleared to contest in the August 9 presidential exercise says he shall propose to return the maize flour subsidy and the price will be below Sh100.

With corruption still a thorn in the flesh of the country, Mwaure promised to return the more than Sh20 trillion which he alleged has been illegally obtained from Kenya and is stashed abroad. 

He said his administration would constitute a Truth and Recovery Commission to assist in the recovery of corruptly obtained funds.

