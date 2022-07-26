Connect with us

Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure. /MOSES MUOKI

August Elections

Mwaure arrives for Presidential debate to sell agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano presidential candidate David Mwaure has arrived for the presidential debate at the Catholic University of East Africa where he is set to face George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

Mwaure who arrived shortly after his competitor Wajackoyah said he is ready to sell his agenda to Kenyans, adding that he brings in fresh leadership.

“I am prepared to tell Kenyans my plans and why they should elect me, and I believe I am the change this country needs,” stated Mwaure.

Mwaure also called upon other presidential candidates to show up for the debate, saying it is Kenyans’ right to hear from those seeking leadership.

“I want to tell my competitors to also avail themselves so that Kenyans can listen to all of us, sometimes these people don’t get to listen to our manifestos during campaigns due to noise,” he stated.

Wajackoyah who was supposed to debate Mwaure upon his arrival told journalists that he will only debate if all the four candidates share one podium.

He arrived at the debate venue contrary to earlier statement that he will not attend Tuesday’s presidential debate also accusing the media of discriminating against him.

“I am here because they never responded to my letter and I will not participate unless we are four, and that’s why I am here to confirm,” Wajackoyah said.

The Presidential debate secretariat explained that George Wajackoya of the Roots Party will be paired with David Mwaure of Agano during the debate after polling less than 5 percent.

The two are two be moderated by Smirti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

The controversial presidential contender who is keen on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the high-stake August polls demanded that he should be paired with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto for him to attend.

Raila has also boycotted the tier two debate where he was to debate with Ruto.

