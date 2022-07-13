Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Kenya

Muturi’s son summoned to give evidence over loss of phone after he fails to appear

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Nairobi chief magistrate’s court has issued summons against the son of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to give evidence in a case where he made a complaint over the loss of his phone and Sh720,000.

Trial magistrate Ben Mark said that Brian Njoka Muturi should avail himself to court and provide evidence being the complainant in case facing Dennis Wanjiku who was charged way back in the year 2019.

Presiding magistrate was told by the prosecution that the Muturi’s son has not appeared in court and when approached by the investigating officer he became evasive.

The court said the matter will be mentioned on September 14th to confirm whether the complainant is ready to give evidence

