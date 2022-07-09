Connect with us

Muturi recalls MPs for Special Sitting Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has recalled Members of the National Assembly for a special sitting on Wednesday next week.

In a notice to all members, Muturi stated that the special sitting was approved on request of the Majority leader Amos Kimunya.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29(1) relating to Special Sitting of the House, I have received and acceded to a request from the Leader of the Majority Party to hold Special Sittings of the National Assembly on 13th July 2022,” a part of the notice read.

The Members of the National Assembly will among other things discuss the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill 2022, the Huduma Bill 2021 and Ratification of Defence Cooperation Agreement between the Kenyan Government and the Governments of the Republic of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

“Now, therefore, it is hereby notified to all Members of the National Assembly and the general public that Wednesday, 13th July 2022 has been appointed as a day for Special Sittings of the National Assembly. The Sittings will be held in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 10.00 am and at 2.30 pm (Morning and Afternoon sittings, respectively,” Muturi stated.

He further pointed out that the members will deliberate on any urgent messages conveyed from the President, National Executive or the Senate.

The National Assembly adjourned indefinitely on June 9, ahead of the August 9 general election as the curtains on the 12th parliament came down.

