Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Kenya

Muslim leaders want NCIC, MCK to take action against Magoha over Al Shabaab remarks directed to female journalist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Muslim leaders now want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over Al Shabaab remarks he directed to a female journalist during a press conference.

During the event the female Muslim reporter who was covered in hijab posed a question to the CS who instead of answering demanded to know where she came from and whether she was representing the Al Shabaab.

The Muslim Council of Kenya termed this as religious profiling saying Magoha’s sentiments undermine the freedom of religion as enshrined in the constitution.

While also urging the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to follow up on the matter, the Muslim leaders want President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack the Education CS for what they term reckless statements.

Magoha made the remarks two week ago when journalists had gone to cover a function where he laid a foundation stone for the second phase of CBC junior classrooms in Nairobi.

