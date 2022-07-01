Munya urges Kenyans to try different diets after maize flour price hike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has urged Kenyans to try and eat other types of foods and other diet foods as an alternative to maize.

His statement came following his announcement that the price of Maize flour will be reduced by Sh2 across the country.

He stated that the Ministry planned to import maize from other neighboring countries to curb its shortage.

Speaking in Nakuru on the official opening of Agricultural Show, Munya reiterated that the government has suspended levies and taxes imposed on imported maize in a bid to lower its price.

“The gazette notice may be out today, however, we have started to search for maize from neighboring countries with Maize since we have been in drought almost all of Africa due to lack of rain and Kenya has lacked enough rain for almost three years now,” he stated.

According to Munya, the condition is not caused by anyone but situations such as COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

“The Sh2 is small, and we are on the process of getting more maize which we have already found a place, but I can’t mention it now, we have negotiated with neighboring countries as Uganda, Zambia and that will bring more benefit than the levy we are trying to reduce,” he stated.

According to him, maize is the staple food in Kenya, however, there are other types of foods that Kenyans can feed on whenever there is shortage of maize flour in the country.

“Through this show, we have seen different foods being displayed, it is good for Kenyans not to rely only on one type of food and for our bodies to get energy we have to use varieties of food not only maize so that in such conditions we don’t suffer and stay hungry,” he indicated.

He urged Kenyans to embrace planting of different types of foods so that they can stabilize themselves without depending on imported foods and the government is trying to solve the current condition of maize shortage.

The CS had promised Kenyans that from July 1, the prices of unga will drastically come down and will remain so until the harvest season which starts in October.