Mrima lowers signature threshold for Kigame on account of disability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 — The Constitutional Court on Monday ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to accept Reuben Kagame’s presidential nomination papers regardless of a deficit in signatures presented.

Justice Anthony Mrima said given his disability the effort demonstrated by the acclaimed gospel musician, who is visually impaired, in collecting signatures should suffice as far as meeting the required threshold goes.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission had removed the candidate from the race for failing to obtain the 48,000 signature threshold which was a requirement for candidates.

In the lawsuit filed at Human Right and Division Court of the High Court, Justice Mrima also set aside a ruling the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee that upheld Chebukati’s decision to lock him out of the August 9 presidential election.

“The Petitioner has demonstrated exemplary effort in complying with the requirements despite his disability and without any special treatment as is so required in the Constitution and the law, this Court is satisfied that, on account of the disability and the effort demonstrated, the signatures of the supporters collected by the Petitioner which are already in the possession together with those which the Petitioner had collected, but were not received by the IEBC suffice the requirement for the signatures. The Petitioner shall, therefore, not be disqualified on account of insufficient number of signatures of his supporters,” read the ruling.

Mrima however declined to issue express orders requiring IEBC to gazette Kagame terming the prayer inadmissible since the commission is the only body mandated to do so.

“The Court finds that being a tall order to issue on account of jurisdiction. The order sought is an obligation legally donated to the Respondents upon aspirants complying with a raft of requirements,” he declared.