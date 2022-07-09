Connect with us

Kenya

Motorists urged to adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 9 – Police have motorist to be cautious and adhere to traffic rules while driving to prevent accidents.

The statement comes a day after 20 people perished in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway following a head-on collision between a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a trailer.

According to police spokesman Bruno Shioso, “the tragedy is a reminder by all road users to exercise the utmost care.”

“NPS will continue enforcing the Traffic Act in a bid to ensure compliance with the requirements of the law urging Kenyans to remain vigilant to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” read the statement.

At least 13 people died on the spot and the others succumbed while being rushed to hospital.    

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Kinango Sub-County Hospital Mortuary and others to Moi Hospital Voi.

Police have begun the process of identifying the victims.

“We further urge the public to take part in the ongoing NTSA Usalama Barabarani Programme that aims to provide education on road safety use,” the statement stated.

