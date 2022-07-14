Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (left) and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho (right)/CFM

2022 ELECTIONS

Monitors ask OP duo to keep off politics, say police unprepared for polls

The groups warned that political leanings by the two officials at the Office of the President (OP) risk causing “erosion of confidence in security agencies”.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 — A league of ten local human rights groups has expressed concerns overpolitical posturing” by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to advance the agenda of one of the top contenders in next month’s presidential election.

The groups warned that political leanings by the two officials at the Office of the President (OP) risk causing “erosion of confidence in security agencies”.

The organizations under the umbrella of the Civic Freedoms Forum (CFF) told journalists on Thursday the perception on bias could take root once senior security officials are seen to support one side of the divide.

“We would like to call upon those in charge of security, especially during these final days of campaigns and also during the counting and announcement of results that they must at all costs take a position of impartiality,” Peter Kiama, the Executive Director of the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), said in a joint statement.

Kiama said human rights defenders were disappointed by political utterances made by CS Matiangi and PS Kibicho and their decision to attend and participate in political rallies advancing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s bid despite overseeing the country’s security.

“We are recommending that they keep off political engagements and focus on securing all of us because security is important,” he said.

CFF also expressed concern over the readiness of security officers deployed to secure election venues and materials saying the National Police Service is ill-prepared to manage law and order as part of its obligation to support IEBC in conducting polls.

“We believe from our assessment that less than 50 per cent of police officers have been trained on the manual or pocketbook including prison officers who will be deployed to back up the police,” Kiama said.

He raised concern over plans to deploy about 5,000 recruits who began training in March 2022 saying the officers may not be competent enough to manage election security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are concerned that they might not be prepared enough as police officers because they have not yet graduated, and the plan was to bring them as a backup. We have seen before where police officers who have not been properly inducted, they resort very quickly to violence in the first instance,” Kiama stated.

The IMLU Executive Director said security officers who will be deployed across the country to secure the elections must apply the law equally regardless of their political inclination.

He called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to be fair in the deployment of resources including finances and exercise a high level of professionalism during the exercise.

Kiama said that despite there being a manual for police officers on elections, the number of police officers trained so far was significantly low.

He was flanked by representatives from the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Article 19 East Africa, Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders — Kenya and Constitution and Reform Education Consortium (CRECO).

Other members of the CFF league present were Poverty Eradication Network, Initiative for Inclusive Empowerment (IIE), Inform Action and Inuka Kenya ni Sisi!

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Fuel Prices Unchanged As Govt Injects Additional Sh16bn Subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of July after the government authorized an additional Sh16.675billion fuel subsidy...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education reforms key to revitalizing Kenya’s economy: economist

To improve any economy, Professor Michael Kremer of the University of Chicago, says government must first focus on reforming the education system.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Section of Thika Super Highway closed after fuel tanker overturns

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police in Nairobi have temporarily blocked a section of the Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai 45 after a fuel...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Poll officials to scout around for network where satellite fails: Marjan

The transmission on results outside gazetted polling centres was a thorny issue during the 2017 General Election.

2 hours ago

County News

Man stabbed to death by wife over text messages

Witnesses said that the two had been drinking at a table in a bar along Homa Bay-Kendu Road and had been in a calm...

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC defends London-based technology provider amid accusations of poll meddling

IEBC awarded a Sh4 billion contract to supply Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS) kits to Smartmatic International Holding B.V, a UK-based firm incorporated...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya unites E-10 league of elected UNSC members on Syria humanitarian efforts

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Supreme Court to guide IEBC on Sonko clearance for Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – With 25 days to the August general election, the question on whether Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will be...

7 hours ago