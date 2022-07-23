Connect with us

Miraa -- a stimulant which is said to cause excitement -- is predominately grown in Meru/FILE

Miraa exports to resume on Sunday: AFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in Kenya has confirmed that the first batch of Miraa exports to Somalia will leave the country on Sunday.

The authority said the resumption of exports followed efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the agency mandated to promote exports from Kenya, 22 of the traders that have been approved are set to receive their export licenses.

The move follows reopening of the Kenya-Somalia boarder after talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on July 16.

The two leaders agreed on the resumption of Kenya Airways flights to Mogadishu under an existing bilateral framework pending review.

“The two Presidents further agreed that the Kenya Airways (KQ) scheduled flights to Mogadishu will resume immediately based on the existing Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA). The BASA will be reviewed by the relevant Authorities,” a communique released following the talks in Nairobi noted.

The Joint Commission for Co-operations talks were held in Mogadishu and Uhuru had agreed with Hassan on the resumption of Kenya Airways flights to Somalia’s capital under an existing bilateral framework as well as the resumption of the Miraa Trade.   

