Millicent Omanga leads UDA Nairobi team campaign storm to woo voters

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga’s prospects of clinching the Nairobi County Woman Representative seat received a boost after her bid was endorsed by a section of women leaders in the city.

Omanga, who was leading the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi Team campaigns in Makadara and Embakasi North Constituencies, urged city dwellers to vote in the candidates allied with the Deputy President William Ruto noting that a Kenya Kwanza administration has solutions to the ailing economy.

“The economy is not good and with the skyrocketing of commodities including petrol that’s why I decided to chip in and boost the transport industry here by affording boda-boda riders with fuel so that they can be able to work and improve the economy of this area,” said Omanga.

The women said they will not focus on a six-piece suit voting pattern in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for August 9, but will vote for leaders of their choice based on their capabilities, vision, mission, and manifesto.

“Omanga and Waithaka have been tested and proven to have leadership qualities in their various capacities of service to the people which can bring development to us and address the various challenges that we are facing,” said the women in unison.

The women said that they have been neglected by the current Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris and Makadara MP George Aladwa adding that the two have failed in their leadership during their term for the last five years.

Omanga urged her supporters to vote for the UDA Makadara Parliamentary aspirant Anthony Waikaka to unseat incumbent Makadara MP George Aladwa of ODM.

Omanga and Waithaka promised to make sure that they changed their lives for the better once elected based on their manifestos which addressed the plight of hustlers who are the majority and are facing tough economic times.

Later, after meeting the women, Omanga’s campaign caravan moved to Dandora Total Petrol Station in Embakasi North to offer free fuel to boda-boda riders.