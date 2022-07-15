Military doctor in custody for firing at rider who dropped his daughter home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 — A military doctor has been arrested following an incident Thursday night when he fired at a boda boda rider who had just dropped his daughter at their Syokimau home.

He was handed over to the Military Police pending investigations into the incident.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday that Wycliffe Atendo, a boda boda operator in Nairobi, missed death by a whisker after the officer fired at him at close range.

He had picked a 21-year-old lady outside a pharmacy along Kimathi Street before dropping her at their home 20 kilometers from the city.

The agency said that after the lady was about to pay the boda boda rider when her father emerged from the gate and gave her a beating before showing her into the compound.

He then turned on the boda boda rider firing at him from his glock pistol.

“As the nduthi man pondered his next move, the enraged man whipped out a firearm and fired at him instead, making him flee the scene for dear life,” said the DCI.

The rider reported the incident at Syokimau Police Station before the officers moved in quickly to contain the situation.

The DCI stated that they established that the man was a military doctor who was armed with a Glock pistol which was loaded with 42 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition.