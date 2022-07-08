Medical Student who conned parents in fake kidnapping arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A medical student has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi after he conned his parents in a fake kidnapping incident.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Edwin Kamau ‘disappeared’ last Sunday before he blocked his father and called his mother claiming to have been kidnapped.

“He told her that his kidnappers wanted a ransom of Sh70,000, to set him free before he hanged up on her,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency stated that when his parents reported the matter to police, officers launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

It pointed out that the calls however persisted with Kamau telling his mother that his kidnappers were on the verge of killing him.

“His distraught parents reported the matter to police officers who immediately launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. However, the calls persisted with Kamau telling his mother that his kidnappers were on the verge of eliminating him.”

The DCI stated that determined to secure the life of their son, “they sent Sh10,000 yesterday via mobile money and an additional Sh40,000 today. Immediately Kamau received the initial Sh10,000, he went to a club in Thika to irrigate his throat and make merry in the company of a woman he had met.”

They stated that the woman spiked his drink with an unknown substance and stole the cash.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They further indicated that after regaining consciousness, he called his parents again who sent a further Sh40,000 which he withdrew.

The DCI stated that by this time, detectives had closed in on him.

“Upon questioning, Kamau said that he had squandered money meant for his last semester’s school fees and was wondering how he would raise money in order to sit for his exams, hence the fake story.”