Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo. /MCK.

Kenya

MCK wants unconditional apology from Magoha over Al Shabaab remarks directed to female Muslim journalist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) now wants Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to issue an unconditional apology following his Al Shabaab remarks directed to a female Muslim journalist.

Magoha made the remarks two week ago when journalists had gone to cover a function where he laid a foundation stone for the second phase of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) junior classrooms in Nairobi.

During the event the female Muslim reporter who was covered in hijab posed a question to the CS who instead of answering demanded to know where she came from and whether she was representing the Al Shabaab.

The Councils CEO David Omwoyo through a statement on Wednesday said that such utterance coming from a senior government official exposes journalists to unnecessary harassment, ridicule and victimization in the line of duty.

“The Media Council of Kenya calls on the National Commission for Cohesion and Integration (NCIC) to ensure the Cabinet Secretary issues unconditional apology, withdraws the unfortunate remarks and rescinds his directives against the smooth operation of the media,” Omwoyo stated.

Muslim leaders also condemned CS Magoha’s utterances, terming it as religious profilingwhich undermine the freedom of religion as enshrined in the constitution.

Omwoyo further said that the council is concerned by the frequent intimidation of reporters by CS Magoha, citing another incident that happened on December 21, 2021 where he was recording on TV also verbally attacking another journalist who had posed a question to him.

The CS was also put on the spot after he issued a directive that journalists would only be allowed to visit schools in the company of officials from the Ministry. 

