Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo. /MCK.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

MCK calls for collaboration between security agencies, media to address misreporting ahead of polls

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged the security agencies to engage the media through clear communication channels to address misreporting and misrepresentation of facts to ensure integrity of information ahead of the August 9 election.

The council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo said Tuesday that clear and accurate relaying of information to the members of the public will play a critical role in ensuring peace, before, during, and after the general elections.

“The media and security forces are some of the most misjudged. Security agencies and media have common roles in society but which most do not understand, sometimes leading to conflicts. I urge for collaborations, especially at this critical time in our country,” Omwoyo said.

He was speaking during a consultative meeting between the Nairobi County security team on election preparedness and the safety of journalists.

Omwoyo further called on the security organs to accord media space to undertake their duties, saying they play a critical role in society.

Victor Bwire, MCK’s Director, Media Training and Development expressed concern over increased cases of attacks and harassment of journalists calling for increased cooperation with security agencies to ensure their safety.

“We want to establish quick rapid response with them so that when we report a case there, they quickly intervene and save our journalists,” he said.

He also called on the security agencies to come up with regular security briefings to educate and inform the public on their mandate.

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner William Thuku on his part urged the media to report on various issues responsibly for the sake of the country’s future.

The Nairobi County police chief further pledged to ensure the safety of journalists and Kenyans during the electioneering period.

“Kenya respects freedom of the media. I urge the media to uphold responsible journalism, especially at this time. Nobody is going to harass journalists, provided they conduct themselves professionally. We will protect journalists, just like other Kenyans,” Thuku said.

He appealed to the MCK to reign in on quack journalists, saying they dent the credibility of Kenya’s media industry.

The MCK has already carried out similar engagements on the safety of journalists in eight counties including Kirinyaga, Kwale, Baringo, Kisii, and Busia counties

