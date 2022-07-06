Mbilia Bel campaigns for Raila during Nyeri tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Azimio-One Kenya rally in Nyeri was on Tuesday graced by Rhumba queen Mbilia Bel who urged residents there to vote for Raila Odinga during next month’s general election.

Odinga invited Bel to the podium following which her popular tune ‘Nakei Nairobi’ was played.

Other politicians later joined her as she sang the famous song.

The Azimio team was in Nyeri where running mate Martha Karua has termed Deputy President William Ruto a man totally unfit for leadership.

While in his tour in Nyeri County, Karua elaborated that Ruto’s show of disrespect to his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta is a clear sign he is not the best man suited for the top seat in government.

“If you can’t respect your own boss then how will you respect a fellow Kenyan who has no rank or authority? My people someone who has no respect leave him alone,” she said.

Karua faulted the move by Ruto to openly show disrespect to President Kenyatta which has been displayed recently as the duo exchange bitter words on who is to blame for the failed delivery of Jubilee promises.

“There is no school with two headmasters and even the country can’t have two presidents. When you are called Deputy, just accept it. Wait for days ahead when you have respect maybe Kenyans will uplift you then,” Karua stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes a day after Ruto admitted that he sharply differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the nullification of the 2017 presidential poll so as to defend the hard-won victory by the Jubilee party.