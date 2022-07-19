Mbadi escapes unhurt after Siaya road accident

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party National Chairman John Mbadi Monday night escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in a road accident.

Mbadi who is the Suba South MP was returning from a function in Siaya County.

He had just attended the launch of Siaya ODM Gubernatorial candidate James Orengo manifesto at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo.

Nyanza traffic commandant Mwangi Nganga confirmed the accident without elaborating further.

What caused the accident remains unclear.

However, in the pictures of his vehicle, there was a damaged in the front side.

It is confirmed that all on board escaped without any injury.