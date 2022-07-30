Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Matiangi during launch of first National Risk Assessment Report highlighting avenues of money laundering, terror financing. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi insists govt will not shut down Facebook, terms NCIC threat ‘personal opinion’.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has maintained that the government will not shut down the internet before, during, and after the August General Election.

Matiangi gave the assurance on Saturday amid discourse generated by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) who on Friday threatened to recommend the suspension of Facebook over noncompliance with hate speech regulations.

“The position of the government is very clear, we will respect the Constitution, respect all the rights of our people. We will not intrude or interfere with the freedoms of our people,” Matiangi said while in Kisii.

The peace-building agency issued a seven-day ultimatum to the social media giant to clean up hate speech on its platform or risk suspension.

Commissioner Danvas Makori issued the ultimatum on behalf of the Commission but Matiangi termed his sentiments as “personal opinion and not official policy”.

Matiangi stressed that the Cabinet has never entertained the idea of infringing on the rights of Kenyans.

“That was his opinion which I can confirm that we are not going to take or listen to. We are a mature government and we will not shut down social media or the internet,” Matinagi said.

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru also on Saturday dismissed the NCIC position noting that “media, including social media, will continue to enjoy press freedom in Kenya”.

He reiterated that the government “is on record. We are NOT shutting down the Internet”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NCIC is an independent ethnic cohesion watchdog set up after the 2007-8 post-election violence that left more than 1,000 people dead.

It does not have the power to suspend Facebook but can make recommendations to the government’s Communications Authority.

NCIC’s recommendations followed a report by advocacy group Global Witness and UK-based legal activist firm Foxglove that said Facebook had accepted and broadcast at least 19 ads in both English and Swahili calling for rape, slaughter, and beheadings

“From the report, it is very clear that Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation, and disinformation,” NCIC Commissioner Danvas Makori said adding that the Commission had sent recommendations to Facebook.

Also read:

NCIC issues 7-day ultimatum to Facebook to comply with hate speech regulations or be suspended

The report by Global Witness and UK-based legal activist firm Foxglove found that Facebook carried content on its platform of at least 19 ads calling for rape, slaughter, and beheadings in both English and Swahili languages.

Makori also faulted the platform’s reluctance to spearhead peace messages ahead of the August polls “yet they allow hate speech, incitement on their platform”.

He regretted that the platform was discriminatory in regulating hate speech content in Africa.

“The hate speech moderation in the USA and Europe is very robust. There is a double standard to their moderation and self-policing.

An undercover expose by UK media revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm, used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political ads and spread misinformation during Kenya’s 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

CS Mucheru says NCIC has no legal framework to suspend Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has hit out at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

NCIC issues 7-day ultimatum to Facebook to comply with hate speech regulations or be suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum notice to social media giant Facebook to...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt scales up security deployment at the coast citing reemergence of gangs

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out "politically-linked mobilization of gangs" and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least...

July 20, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

CSs to file handover notes this week as govt firms up transition plan

He further stated that in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive, Cabinet Secretaries will present their handover notes in readiness for the expected change...

July 14, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

Monitors ask OP duo to keep off politics, say police unprepared for polls

The groups warned that political leanings by the two officials at the Office of the President (OP) risk causing "erosion of confidence in security...

July 14, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi maintains Govt ready for polls, urges politicians to be tolerant

Nairobi, Kenya, July 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has maintained that the Government is ready and well prepared to secure the country...

July 13, 2022

Kenya

Rigathi faults govt’s ‘slow response’ to insecurity incidents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his war with the government this time accusing it of...

June 28, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Stop meddling with my campaign, Wajackoyah tells Matiangi over marijuana debate

Wajackoyah, who was campaigning in Kisumu, said that government officials have no authority to question his manifesto. 

June 28, 2022