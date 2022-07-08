Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /FILE.

Kenya

Matiangi declares Monday public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Monday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic Festival of Idd-ul-Adha.

This is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The day is meant to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government declares that Monday, the 11th of August,2022 be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha,” the gazette notice published Friday read.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Government puts a freeze on creation of administrative units

Nairobi, Kenya, June 7 – The Government has frozen the creation of new administration units – sub-locations, locations, divisions, and sub-counties, as units of...

June 7, 2022

Kenya

Govt declares Tuesday May 3 public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Fitr

Nairobi, Kenya April 26- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, that will mark the...

April 26, 2022

Kenya

Govt declares Friday a public holiday for Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The govt has declared Friday April 29 a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral....

April 23, 2022

Kenya

Monday Oct 11 declared public holiday for Utamaduni day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The government has declared Monday October 11 a Public Holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the first Utamaduni Day. Interior...

October 6, 2021