Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The 31-year-old man identified as Charles Okoth Onyango died at the scene following a stab on the chest by his wife who forcefully wanted to read his text messages/CFM

County News

Man stabbed to death by wife over text messages

Witnesses said that the two had been drinking at a table in a bar along Homa Bay-Kendu Road and had been in a calm conversation before the confrontation began.

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jul 14 — A middle aged woman is being detained at the Homa Bay Police Station after she allegedly stabbed her husband in a bar Wednesday over phone text message.

The 31-year-old man identified as Charles Okoth Onyango died at the scene following a stab on the chest by his wife who forcefully wanted to read his text messages.

Witnesses said that the two had been drinking at a table in a bar along Homa Bay-Kendu Road and had been in a calm conversation before the confrontation began.

The argument started when the man declined to give in to his wife’s demands that created a row between them attracting the attention of people who were in the bar.

Homa Bay town location chief Joshua Ochogo said that the couple had been drinking and were intoxicated. “Both of them were drunk and I believe their actions towards each other were influenced by alcohol,” he said.

When the argument degenerated, the woman removed a knife from her handbag and stabbed the man on his chest leading to his death.

Homa Bay Sub County Police Commander Sammy Koskei said that the woman is under police custody as investigations into the incident began.

“The suspect is already under our custody as investigations begin to find out circumstances leading to the death,” he said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC defends London-based technology provider amid accusations of poll meddling

IEBC awarded a Sh4 billion contract to supply Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS) kits to Smartmatic International Holding B.V, a UK-based firm incorporated...

47 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya unites E-10 league of elected UNSC members on Syria humanitarian efforts

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Supreme Court to guide IEBC on Sonko clearance for Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – With 25 days to the August general election, the question on whether Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will be...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati dares anyone with evidence linking him to Wetangula on ballot scandal to table it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dared anyone with evidence linking him to Ford Kenya...

14 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to obey order clearing Sonko for Mombasa Governor race – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will obey the court order to clear Mike Sonko for...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kanze Dena, Mutahi Ngunyi, Lenaola among 508 awarded State Honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga are among 508 individuals who have...

17 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Angote sworn in as ELC Presiding Judge, roots for stand-alone Environment Division

Justice Angote vowed to root for the establishment of an Environment Division in a bid to enhance the court's efficiency in dealing with environment-related...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto is the worst dictator – Kalonzo

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has referred to Deputy President William Ruto as the worst dictator, saying that the DP...

19 hours ago