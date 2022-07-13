Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Man who was charged with defrauding six job seekers Sh2.4 million. /COURTESY

Kenya

Man charged with defrauding jobseekers Sh2.4mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – A middle aged man has been charged with defrauding six job seekers Sh2.4 million after claiming he was in a position to recruit them into the police service.

Nelson Mukara Sechere who was arraigned at the Milimani Law courts faced two counts of forgery and uttering a false document contrary to the law.

“You are charged that at unknown date and at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud forged a National Police Service Female Docket Number (National Police Service Recruitment letter) purporting t to be a National Police Service Female Docket Number for Naibel Sharon Chemtai ” read part of the charge sheet.

Nelson is also alleged to have falsely uttered a forged National police service female docket number purporting it was a genuine document for Naibel Sharon Chemtai to Ashley Ayuma.

According to court documents the accused person alerted the complainant Ashley Ayuma that he was in a position to secure recruitment slots at the National Police college in Kiganjo after showing her several recruitment documents.

“He then told her that for that to happen, each recruit must give Ksh400,000 to cater for that process as already the recruits were in college.” Read the police report in part.

The report continued to say that the complainant having been convinced she reached out to her uncle in the village to provide names of people with needs to be recruited to police service.

Her uncle then gave her six names and the accused demanded Sh2.4M.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in Mt Kenya region – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The latest survey by Infotrak shows that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in the vote rich Mount...

29 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Why insult me for true revelations on your anger issues, Wamalwa responds to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for insulting him by insinuating that...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Petition filed to bar Wajackoyah from vying over ‘mental soundness’

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13 – A petitioner has now moved to court to block Roots presidential candidate George Wajakcoyah from vying in the presidential...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KU VC gives emotional address as Uhuru sustains onslaught

President Kenyatta launched an attack against Prof Wainaina launch of the WHO emergency hub on Saturday vowing to "retire with him" when he leaves office.

1 hour ago

August Elections

Win for Sonko as High Court orders inclusion in Mombasa Governor race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been cleared by the High Court to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila leading in Presidential race with 43pc popularity rating – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The latest research by Infotrak has put Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity rating at 43...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Kibicho says claims of govt rigging elections false

MURANGA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has faulted a section of leaders who are claiming the government is using administration...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Orengo says Ruto is a political terrorist

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Deputy president William Ruto is a political terrorist whose attempts to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government failed, Siaya senator,...

3 hours ago