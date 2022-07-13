Man charged with defrauding jobseekers Sh2.4mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – A middle aged man has been charged with defrauding six job seekers Sh2.4 million after claiming he was in a position to recruit them into the police service.

Nelson Mukara Sechere who was arraigned at the Milimani Law courts faced two counts of forgery and uttering a false document contrary to the law.

“You are charged that at unknown date and at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud forged a National Police Service Female Docket Number (National Police Service Recruitment letter) purporting t to be a National Police Service Female Docket Number for Naibel Sharon Chemtai ” read part of the charge sheet.

Nelson is also alleged to have falsely uttered a forged National police service female docket number purporting it was a genuine document for Naibel Sharon Chemtai to Ashley Ayuma.

According to court documents the accused person alerted the complainant Ashley Ayuma that he was in a position to secure recruitment slots at the National Police college in Kiganjo after showing her several recruitment documents.

“He then told her that for that to happen, each recruit must give Ksh400,000 to cater for that process as already the recruits were in college.” Read the police report in part.

The report continued to say that the complainant having been convinced she reached out to her uncle in the village to provide names of people with needs to be recruited to police service.

Her uncle then gave her six names and the accused demanded Sh2.4M.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.