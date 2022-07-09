Makau Mutua urges IEBC to be transparent in the electoral process

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Spokesperson of the Raila Odinga 2022 presidential campaign team Makau Mutua has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work transparently as the country heads to the general election in exactly one month.

Speaking on behalf of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga during the National Conference on Peaceful elections, Makau stated that even though they trust the commission in delivering its mandate, they will also need to verify the work they do.

“Mr. Chebukati, I think sunlight is very important. You know we have been waiting for the register of voters. I understand it is forthcoming soon, we look forward to seeing it,” he stated.

The commission was to publish the register of the 22.5 million voters on June 9 but further pushed it to June 16 as it was waiting for the audit report from the international firm KPMG.

Makau further requested the commission to avail the audit reports from KPMG to assure the country the errors that resulted in the nullification of the 2017 presidential elections have been corrected to avoid repetition of the same.

“We also look forward to seeing a number of reports, audit reports of the KPMG from 2017 and that from 2022 to assure ourselves that the problems we identified in 2017 have been fixed by the commission. Because I am sure, you believe as we do that this election must be credible, it is a pivotal election,” said Makau.

The commission assured Kenyans that it is more than ready to deliver a free, fair and credible elections stating that this is the election to watch.

Mutua stated that Azimio is committed to ensuring a peaceful campaign and is ready to partner with IEBC in ensuring the same is achieved.

“We trust you, we want to work with you, we want to engage you and the commission so that this country can have a free, fair and credible election one in which there is peace and one in which the events of 2007 and 2008 cannot be repeated,” he said.

“Mr. Chebukati told us that the IEBC is ready to conduct a free and fair election and that the IEBC is prepared to do so. I want to assure Mr. Chebukati and the commission that my candidate and our campaign is going to be your faithful partner in this process.”