Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Makau Mutua.

August Elections

Makau Mutua urges IEBC to be transparent in the electoral process

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Spokesperson of the Raila Odinga 2022 presidential campaign team Makau Mutua has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work transparently as the country heads to the general election in exactly one month.

Speaking on behalf of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga during the National Conference on Peaceful elections, Makau stated that even though they trust the commission in delivering its mandate, they will also need to verify the work they do.

“Mr. Chebukati, I think sunlight is very important. You know we have been waiting for the register of voters. I understand it is forthcoming soon, we look forward to seeing it,” he stated.

The commission was to publish the register of the 22.5 million voters on June 9 but further pushed it to June 16 as it was waiting for the audit report from the international firm KPMG.

Makau further requested the commission to avail the audit reports from KPMG to assure the country the errors that resulted in the nullification of the 2017 presidential elections have been corrected to avoid repetition of the same.

“We also look forward to seeing a number of reports, audit reports of the KPMG from 2017 and that from 2022 to assure ourselves that the problems we identified in 2017 have been fixed by the commission. Because I am sure, you believe as we do that this election must be credible, it is a pivotal election,” said Makau.

The commission assured Kenyans that it is more than ready to deliver a free, fair and credible elections stating that this is the election to watch.

Mutua stated that Azimio is committed to ensuring a peaceful campaign and is ready to partner with IEBC in ensuring the same is achieved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We trust you, we want to work with you, we want to engage you and the commission so that this country can have a free, fair and credible election one in which there is peace and one in which the events of 2007 and 2008 cannot be repeated,” he said.

“Mr. Chebukati told us that the IEBC is ready to conduct a free and fair election and that the IEBC is prepared to do so. I want to assure Mr. Chebukati and the commission that my candidate and our campaign is going to be your faithful partner in this process.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajackoyah to appoint Kinoti as Interior CS, lawyer Thiankolu as AG if he wins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah now says he will appoint Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI)  George Kinoti as...

14 mins ago

Kenya

Motorists urged to adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 9 – Police have motorist to be cautious and adhere to traffic rules while driving to prevent accidents. The statement comes...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Police in Kisii train on safety during campaigns, Riot preparedness after Karua Rally chaos

KISII, Kenya, Jul 9 – Police officers in Kisii have undergone rehearsals on elections preparedness, safety and security during campaigns at Gusii stadium. The...

1 hour ago

JUDICIARY

CJ launches Kenya Judicial Bench Book on Labour Trafficking in Persons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Judiciary has launched the Kenya Judicial Bench Book on Labour Trafficking in Persons, to boost the effectiveness of the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Presidential candidates to visit Ballot printing firm Inform Lykos next Friday and Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has formally invited Presidential candidates and their representatives to witness the ballot...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC may suspend elections in areas with pending court cases – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it may be forced to suspend elections in areas with pending...

2 hours ago

Kenya

At least 18 people perish in accident on Nairobi-Mombasa Road

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 9 – At least 18 people died Friday evening after a Mombasa-bound matatu was involved in a head on collision in...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Muturi recalls MPs for Special Sitting Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has recalled Members of the National Assembly for a special sitting on...

5 hours ago