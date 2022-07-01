Makau Mutua calls out Ruto for not including graft war in manifesto launch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Spokesperson for the Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat Makau Mutua has called out Deputy President William Ruto for not including the war on corruption in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which he unveiled on Thursday.

Professor Mutua while describing the manifesto as “underwhelming” pointed out that it is suspect that Ruto failed to enumerate his corruption agenda to the nation yet the vice continues to derail the country’s economic growth.

“The word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Ruto’s lips even once. Like the plague, Ruto completely avoided any mention of the word. We know why,” Mutua said.

Mutua noted that the manifesto launch was “punctuated by empty promises, slogans, and headshakes”.

He alleged that the Kenya Kwanza team could not afford to highlight their agenda on the war against corruption because they have no moral authority to do so.

“Kenya Kwanza is the home of the largest collection of questionable political characters this country has ever seen. Under its large tent reside convicts and suspects of economic crimes and corruption against the people of Kenya”.

“Ruto himself is a scandal-ridden individual. He has been implicated in many economic crimes and acts of corruption. It is no wonder that Ruto and Kenya kwanza have no agenda or plan to address corruption, the number one impediment to the development of our country,” Mutua said.

In the manifesto, Ruto highlighted five key agenda that his administration will focus on namely in the sector of Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMe) economy, Housing and Settlement, Healthcare and Digital Superhighway and creative economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the launch, Ruto was prompted by his Communications Director Hussein Mohamed to talk about corruption but he went ahead to spell out the governance agenda.

To bolster governance, Rutp committed that his administration will work towards strengthening the rule of law, increase access to justice, ensure respect for human rights and focus on peace, justice and building strong institutions.

Professor Mutua asked Kenyans to be wary of the Kenya Kwanza’s zero plan on corruption reiterating that it’s only the Azimio government that can be trusted to decisively deal with the vice.

“How can they claim to fight for “hustlers” when they are scared to even mention and name our country’s most important enemy? Kenyans must vote wisely on. August 9, and last night was a crystal clear demonstration of why they must resoundingly reject Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigands,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and a close ally of Odinga also poked holes into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance wondering how the agenda of corruption was conspicuously left out.

“No single word yet on the fight on corruption… the cancer that has ruined the lives of Kenyans under the Deputy President of Kenya,” he said.