Customers could buy a maximum of 4 packets of maize flour at Naivas Supermarket. /JEMIMAH MUENI

Kenya

Kenyans scramble for Sh100 Unga as outlets limit purchases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Commotions were witnessed in supermarkets and other retail outlets countrywide Thursday as Kenyans rushed to purchase Unga after prices were lowered to Sh100.

In the capital Nairobi, various supermarkets limited the number of purchases to a maximum of 2 or 4 packets.

“We should be allowed to buy the number of packets we want. Why are they limiting the purchases,” said Tom Otieno, a shopper at Naivas supermarket on Moi Avenue.

Unga prices went down from an average of Sh210 following an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta who signed off a government subsidy for millers.

Unga prices were retailing at an average of Sh210 on in July 2022.

A spot-check by Capital FM in various outlets countrywide revealed that there was a shortage of the commodity.

“I don’t know what is happening because there is no Unga in the shelves,” said Marion Njeri, who spent one hour waiting for the commodity, “the queues are too long and Unga is getting finished as soon as bales are opened.”

