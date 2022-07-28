Connect with us

Mutua with his running mate Engineer Francis Maliti on receiving their clearance certificate/COURTESY

August Elections

Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Maliti shelves bid in Machakos Governor race, backs Wavinya

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 27 – Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Francis Maliti has withdrawn from the Machakos gubernatorial race and has instead endorsed Wiper Party’s Wavinya Ndeti.

In a letter addressed to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Maliti said he deferred his ambition to run for the position to allow the party field one candidate in a show of solidarity.

Maliti said his action will defeat conspiracy by enemies of the people of Machakos intending to subvert the will of the people.

“I have decided to walk with my sister Wavinya and I am sure she is the best leader for Machakos. I want to assure her of my support and that of my supporters,” stated Maliti.

He further said he is now confident that the people of Machakos are in safe hands away from political power brokers and cartels.

In the words of the late prof George Saitoti, Maliti said there comes a time when interests of the people come first.

At the same time Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) Secretary General Sasjah Phillipe has also decamped to Wavinya’s camp. 

“We will campaign as a team to ensure that Wavinya becomes the second Governor for Machakos,” he said.

While welcoming the support, Wavinya said their move is a clear indication that they are headed for victory.

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Waita, Suluhu launch manifesto in battle for Machakos Governorship

Waita and Mwangangi outlined their agenda for urban planning, saying that Machakos has the potential of achieving a city status and that they are committed to...

July 16, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Machakos court suspends Ndeti’s clearance by IEBC, compels CUE to review credentials

The Deputy Registrar at Machakos High Court further ordered the Commission for University Educations (CUE) to review the authenticity of a degree certificate Ndeti...

June 30, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wavinya’s clearance upheld as tribunal cites lack of jurisdiction on credentials

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee ruled it lacked jurisdiction on the matter since the mandate to verify credentials is vested with the Commission for...

June 19, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Haji directs Mutyambai to expand degree probe beyond Sakaja, Ndeti

In a response to a letter written to Haji's office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching...

June 18, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police open probe on Wavinya Ndeti’s credentials

The probe into Ndeti's qualifications is in addition to an ongoing investigations on credentials presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

June 18, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ngilu bows out of Kitui Governor’s race, eyes national assignment in Raila’s camp

Ngilu dropped out of the August 9 gubernatorial contest after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga announced he will assign her national duties if he forms...

June 15, 2022

August Elections

Two Voters in court over Wavinya Ndeti’s Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Two voters from Machakos have questioned the validity of the academic qualifications of Wavinya Ndeti who is seeking the...

June 14, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo claims he bailed out ‘wash-wash’ Kenya Kwanza leaders from jails abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that he helped bail out some unknown leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance...

June 13, 2022