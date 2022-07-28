Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Maliti shelves bid in Machakos Governor race, backs Wavinya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 27 – Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Francis Maliti has withdrawn from the Machakos gubernatorial race and has instead endorsed Wiper Party’s Wavinya Ndeti.

In a letter addressed to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Maliti said he deferred his ambition to run for the position to allow the party field one candidate in a show of solidarity.

Maliti said his action will defeat conspiracy by enemies of the people of Machakos intending to subvert the will of the people.

“I have decided to walk with my sister Wavinya and I am sure she is the best leader for Machakos. I want to assure her of my support and that of my supporters,” stated Maliti.

He further said he is now confident that the people of Machakos are in safe hands away from political power brokers and cartels.

In the words of the late prof George Saitoti, Maliti said there comes a time when interests of the people come first.

At the same time Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) Secretary General Sasjah Phillipe has also decamped to Wavinya’s camp.

“We will campaign as a team to ensure that Wavinya becomes the second Governor for Machakos,” he said.

While welcoming the support, Wavinya said their move is a clear indication that they are headed for victory.