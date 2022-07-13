Connect with us

LSK President Eric Theuri /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK to challenge plan to annex Kenyatta University land for WHO, squatters

LSK President Eric Theuri sanctioned the move on Wednesday amid public debate on the escalating war pitting Kenyatta University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is set to file an urgent suit in court to challenge the planned annexation of 338 acres of Kenyatta University land for allocation to a proposed WHO base and settlement of squatters.

LSK President Eric Theuri sanctioned the move on Wednesday amid public debate on the escalating war pitting Kenyatta University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Public land cannot be re-allocated on the basis of whims but in strict compliance with the law,” Theuri said while confirming the society’s decision to file a suit.

President Kenyatta launched an attack against Prof Wainaina during the launch of the WHO emergency hub on Saturday describing the university managers as the stumbling block to his administration’s development plans.

July 13, 2022 | Prof Paul Wainaina waves at a gathering comprising students and members of the staff after delivering his address at the university’s amphitheater/COURTESY

The President vowed to “retire with him” when he leaves office after the August 9 presidential election.

President Kenyatta accused the VC of frustrating government projects by “laying claim to public land”.

And to make good his threat, Prof Wainaina confirmed he had learnt of plans to reconstitute the University Council as part of an elaborate plan to eject him from office.

The Vice Chancellor made the revelations when he convened what could be his last address as head of the institution to the university community on Tuesday.

“What we are saying here is that the council does not have the mandate. I have said that I do not have the mandate as VC too but I want you to know that this is probably the last time I am talking to you as the VC because I understand a new Council is being formed,” the VC told an assembly at the university’s amphitheater.

Prof Wainaina, who declined to authorize the transfer of part of the university’s land to settle squatters, told the university community the Ministry of Education had demanded that the university avails the land which had already been subdivided by the Ministry of Lands with National Lands Commission said to have commenced the process of preparing titles.

“We were called by the Ministry of Education, by our CS, who affirmed that the Cabinet had already reached a decision on the parcels of land to be subdivided,” Wainaina said in reference to the demand to cede 338 acres of university land. 

Proposed allocations include 30 acres for the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control (10 acres), and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (108 acres).

