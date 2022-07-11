Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

LIVE: Watch tier 2 Nairobi gubernatorial debate here

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — The 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial debate is currently underway at the Catholic University of East Africa in Nairobi’s Karen with four contestants participating in second tier debate.

Nancy Mwadime of Usawa Kwa Wote, Safina Party’s Herman Grewal, Kenneth Nyamwamu (United Progressive Alliance) and Esther Thairu (Independent) took to the stage at 5.30 for the debate expected to end at 7.30pm.

The four candidates who were grouped in the second tier alongside three others who failed to show up for the debate will pave way for a two-man debate between top City Hall contenders — Johnson Sakaja (UDA) and Polycarp Igathe (Jubilee) — whose approvals ratings exceed the five per cent threshold for the first tier debate.

Follow the debate live here.

Stage set for Sakaja-Igathe face-off at Nairobi Governor Debate
