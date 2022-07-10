August Elections
List of Presidential, Senate, MP candidates in Aug Polls
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the media to interrogate different opinion polls on the outcome of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated teenage tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi for being the first Kenyan to win a Grand...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – It is all systems go for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate slated for tomorrow at 5pm. Nairobi county residents had...
NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 10 – The supremacy battle for the Kiambu gubernatorial race came to the fore on Saturday in a war of words...
KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of well-trained health workers in the delivery of the Universal Health Coverage...
KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday launched the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional operations and logistics...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for complaining over the World Health Organization hub that is...