IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. /COURTESY

August Elections

List of Presidential, Senate, MP candidates in Aug Polls

Published

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Fake opinion polls threat to democracy, cohesion – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the media to interrogate different opinion polls on the outcome of...

16 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta congratulates Okutoyi for Grand Slam win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated teenage tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi for being the first Kenyan to win a Grand...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

All set for Nairobi gubernatorial debate Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – It is all systems go for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate slated for tomorrow at 5pm. Nairobi county residents had...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Supremacy battle between Moses Kuria, Wamatangi reigns as Kenya Kwanza tours Kiambu

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 10 – The supremacy battle for the Kiambu gubernatorial race came to the fore on Saturday in a war of words...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Skilled Health Workforce Key In Delivery Of UHC, President Kenyatta Says

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of well-trained health workers in the delivery of the Universal Health Coverage...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Launches Construction Of WHO Regional Operations Centre And Logistics Hub

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday launched the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional operations and logistics...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I almost got slapped by Ruto, CS Wamalwa claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018....

3 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta blasts Kenyatta University VC over WHO lab construction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for complaining over the World Health Organization hub that is...

19 hours ago