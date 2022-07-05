Ledama Ole Kina accused of being a Kenya Kwanza mole

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 5 – A section of Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance leaders in Narok County have differed sharply with Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, whom they allege is a Kenya Kwanza mole within the movement.

Led by a prominent lawyer Martin Ole Kamwaro, the leaders promised to give enough evidence showing Ole Kina secretly supporting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidates in the county.

“The person carrying the ODM Senatorial ticket in Narok County is not faithful to the party. We have a lot of communication where he is telling people not to vote for the ODM gubernatorial candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta,” alleged Kamwaro, who is also vying for the Narok North MP seat on an independent ticket.

Kamwaro also alleged that he has evidence of Ole Kina confessing to have been paid by the incumbent Governor Samuel Tunai to divide the Maa votes so that the governor, who is vying for the Senatorial seat can easily sail through.

“I challenge the party organs to carry out investigations on my claims. I am ready to give evidence when I am called upon so that we can establish the truth,” claimed Kamwaro.

His sentiments were backed by Mzee John Tompoya, a Maasai Council of elders’ member, who claimed that Ole Kina was supporting the UDA gubernatorial candidate Patrick Ole Ntutu.

Mzee Tompoya called on Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga to intervene to resolve the wrangles in the party which could negatively impact on the election’s outcome on August 9th.

“Ledama is a social media leader. I originate from Ildamat clan where Ole Kina also comes from. For the last five years he has been in office, he has not come on the ground to listen to people’s views,” alleged Mzee Tompoya.

They were speaking at Motonyi area, in Narok North Sub County at the home of former late Cabinet Minister William Ntimama where the elders and spiritual leaders met to pray for Kamwaro’s bid.

Others vying for the senatorial seat in the county include Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchela (Jubilee), Metamei Olol Dapash (UPF), Cheruiyot Kipkemoi (UGM) and Jimmy Luka (Independent).