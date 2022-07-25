Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justice Antony Mrima/FILE/Judiciary Media Service

JUDICIARY

Lawyers Ahmednasir, Ang’awa protest Justice Mrima’s transfer to Kitale

Justice Mrima is set to report to the High Court in Kitale where he has been redeployed as Presiding Judge in changes affecting three other judges of the High Court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — A section of lawyers criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome’s move to transfer Constitutional Division judge Antony Mrima to Kitale reading mischief in the administrative action the Judiciary termed as routine.

Justice Mrima is set to report to the High Court in Kitale where he has been redeployed as Presiding Judge in changes affecting three other judges of the High Court.

Koome’s office said the judge would replace Justice Luka Kimaru who was recently appointed a judge of the Court of Appeal.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, however termed the transfer as punitive saying Mrima may have been moved from the crucial Constitutional Division of the High Court at the Milimani Law Courts due to his decisions that have often been described as anti-establishment and radical.

The city lawyer cited an ongoing case challenging the government’s bid to reallocate part of Kenyatta University land to squatters.

His sentiments were echoed by Esther Ang’awa, who was among lead lawyers who challenged the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional review process.

She cited a case in which a petitioner challenged the revision of Contempt of Court rules by the Supreme Court which Ang’awa said amounted to gagging lawyers.

Renown gospel singer Reuben Kigame in whose respect Mrima recently directed the electoral commission to consider his presidential nomination notwithstanding the fact he had not attained the requisite number of signatures endorsing his bid claimed Mrima’s transfer my be linked to the ruling.

“It may also be because of his recent ruling in my case,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Mrima lowers signature threshold for Kigame on account of disability

Mrima shot to the spotlight when he sentencing the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to four months at Nairobi’s Kamiti prison for contempt.

The judge rendered the decision when Kinoti failed to submit weapons seized from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi during a 2017 raid at his Nairobi home by security agencies.

Other Judges transferred are Lady Justice Mugure Thande, who has moved from the Family Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division effective August 1.
 
Also moved is Lady Justice Grace Nzioka who becomes the Presiding Judge in Naivasha with effect from September 15. 
 
She has been serving in the Criminal Division of the High Court yielding exceptional case management strategies which are expected to be replicated in Naivasha.
 
Justice Kanyi Kimondo will move from Murang’a and assume the position of Presiding Judge in the Criminal Division starting September 15, 2022.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends NFDK For Improving The Lives Of Persons With Disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) for improving the lives of...

21 mins ago

August Elections

UDA aspirant in Keiyo South MP race Kimaiyo uses donkeys to campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – As campaigns enter the home stretch ahead of the August election, politicians ae using all available methods to woo...

29 mins ago

Kenya

Magoha appoints Mike Kuria as Commission for University Education CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Mike Kuria as the new Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Commission...

55 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCCK urges DCI, IEBC to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

NAIROBI KENYA, July 25 – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Panama-based IEBC contractor arrested at JKIA works as Smartmatic’s deployment chief: data

Joel Gustavo Rodriguez' LinkedIn profile identified him as the Global Service Deployment Manager placing him at the core of Smartmatic operations, discounting reports by...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus Operations after Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all Modern Coast Bus operations following the Tharaka Nithi accident...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will not sleep until Sonko is on the ballot – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to ensure that Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Ali Mbogo...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua condole with families who lost loved ones in Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have condoled with...

4 hours ago